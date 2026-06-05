Friday AM forecast: Quiet start, stormy finish to the weekend

A weak tropical low moving toward the Louisiana coast will bring increasing rain coverage through Saturday before conditions slowly improve later in the weekend. While tropical development is not expected, the system will deliver periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough marine conditions across the region.

Today and tonight: Much of Friday morning will start quiet, with relatively dry conditions in place across much of South Louisiana. However, deep tropical moisture currently sitting just offshore will gradually push inland through the afternoon.





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As that moisture arrives, showers and embedded thunderstorms will become increasingly common, especially over eastern areas. Rainfall may become locally heavy at times late in the day, although widespread flooding is not anticipated. Breezy east to southeast winds will continue through the day, while coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions remain concerns along the coast.

Up Next: Saturday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the weekend. The tropical low is expected to move inland while abundant Gulf moisture remains in place, allowing showers and thunderstorms to develop earlier in the day and become more widespread.

Rain chances remain elevated on Sunday, although overall coverage and intensity should begin to decrease as the wave pulls away from the area. Drier weather is expected to return early next week, with temperatures climbing back toward 90 degrees by Tuesday.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center reports that tropical cyclone formation is not expected anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days.

The weak tropical wave affecting Louisiana this weekend is not expected to organize into a tropical system. Its primary impacts will continue to be periods of heavy rain, gusty onshore winds, rough marine conditions, and minor coastal flooding along portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

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– Dave

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