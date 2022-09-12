Monday AM Forecast: Plenty of time to get outside this week

The weather story this week is sunshine and lower humidity. Some cooler mornings will work their way into the forecast too.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Skies today will be mostly sunny as drier air continues to take over south Louisiana. A few clouds will build throughout the day and a stray shower or two will be possible. This afternoon, most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will warm to near 90° with more comfortable humidity. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

PLENTY OF DRY TIME!

You have the green flag all week to get outside. pic.twitter.com/XzftD6gzoL — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) September 12, 2022

Up Next: The dry air will really take over on Tuesday. Temperatures will still be warm in the afternoon, in the upper 80s, but the morning hours may even come in a little chilly. Expect temperatures to be in the 60s as you head out the door all week. Afternoon temperatures will come in just shy of 90° with comfortable humidity. It will actually feel like air temperature. Humidity will slowly fill back in over the weekend with a stray shower back in the forecast by Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances that have a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. Right now, there are no significant threats to the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave currently moving off the west coast of Africa is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this wave should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.





Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave currently located more than 1000 miles east of the

Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.