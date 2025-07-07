Monday AM Forecast: New Week, Same Summertime Pattern

Temps in the 90s, thunder in the skies— summer's signature combo is here to stay again this week! Stay cool and keep an eye on the sky.

Today & Tonight: Monday will be hot and humid with afternoon temperatures climbing near 92 degrees in Baton Rouge. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the skies before another scattering of afternoon thunderstorms across the southern Louisiana area. Overnight, with showers ending and skies clearing, temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

This Week: A classic Louisiana summer pattern is locked in this week: hot afternoons in the low-90s and daily rounds of storms. While storm coverage will vary across the Capital Area each day, it's always smart to stay weather-aware—when thunder roars, head indoors! Thursday looks to bring the highest storm chances to the region thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving nearby.

The Tropics: After making landfall in South Carolina early Sunday morning as a tropical storm, Chantal has since weakened to a Tropical Depression. The weakening process will continue as the storm moves through North Carolina and into Virginia early Monday. Chantal will soon be post-tropical.

For the rest of the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean, no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

