Monday AM Forecast: More records are likely to be broken this week

Excessive heat is set to repeat for this entire workweek.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be at or above 100°, but feel like temperatures will be +113°. Record breaking temperatures will be possible everyday this workweek. More heat in the forecast for the start of your workweek. Waking up muggy this Monday morning, but by the afternoon, heat will take back over. Daytime highs will top out over 100°. Feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Be sure you are staying hydrated because there will be little to no relief from the excessive heat. Showers will be far and few in the forecast. If you do see rain, do not expect it to provide much of a cool down, all showers will be isolated and short lived.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Tuesday morning the hot and humid pattern repeats. You will wake up to temperatures near 80° with high humidity. Daytime highs will top out near 100°. A HEAT ADVISORY is not yet in place for Tuesday, but is likely to be issued. Heat on repeat is the name of the game for this workweek. This could be the hottest week of the summer. Every afternoon daytime highs are forecast at or near 100°. We could go 5 consecutive days with 100° heat in the forecast. Even when we are not forecast triple digit heat, the daytime highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s. As the week goes on rain chances stay slim. Showers will be hard to come by, and any rain that develops will be short lived and not provide much relief from the heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL96):

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with an area of low pressure located about 750 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so. The system is expected to move northwestward at about 15 mph today, and then turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late tonight or Tuesday. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.



Off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast (AL97):

Shower and thunderstorm activity has recently shown little change in organization in association with an area of low pressure located offshore of the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some development, and a short-lived tropical cyclone could develop before the system merges with a frontal boundary within the next day or so. Regardless of whether the system becomes tropical or not, gale-force winds are expected starting later today, and additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.