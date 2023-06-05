Monday AM Forecast: More heat and PM showers expected this week

Rinse and repeat kind of pattern this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Sticking with the heat and humidity again in today’s forecast. We are waking up with the Monday morning muggies. The humidity will stick around, and this will increase rain chances later in the day. Daytime highs are expected to top out in the low-90s. Just how hot you get depends on when and where showers set up. You should expect to start seeing rain just after lunch. Not everyone will see rain, but there will e widespread showers and thunderstorms around. Rain will begin to wrap up as the sun sets this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper-60s overnight.

Up Next: There is plenty of humidity to keep the pattern repeating into the workweek. Tuesday will start with temperatures in the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will peak around 90° before PM showers start developing. Isolated showers will be around just in time for your afternoon commute. The pattern is set to repeat into Wednesday. Each day there will be less moisture, and in return fewer PM showers. No day will be completely dry. Every afternoon you should expect the 90° heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.