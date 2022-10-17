Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front

A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.

A *FREEZE WATCH* has been issued for Amite, Pike, Wilkinson, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes and counties from Tuesday night until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. This is an early heads up that temperatures could drop below freezing. When freezing temperatures are imminent, the watch will be upgraded to a freeze warning. Adjust your AC, bring in or cover your sensitive plants, bring in your outside animals, and check on your neighbors.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Freezing Temperatures —please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Tuesday afternoon will be chilly with temperatures maxing out in the mid-60s, then temperatures will fall fast. Even if your parish is not included in the Freeze Watch, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s for all of South Louisiana. Before you go to bed on Tuesday night, bring in or cover your sensitive plants, bring in your outside animals, and check on your neighbors. Wednesday morning, while temperatures are in the 30s, it will not take much wind to add a windchill. Temperatures could feel like freezing with the winds. Be sure to check the “feels like” temperature on your WBRZ WX App. Wednesday afternoon will have temperatures in the 60s.

Heading into Thursday morning, temperatures will be near 40° as we start warming up. Thursday afternoon will be warmer, in the low 70s. The warmup will continue into the weekend with temperatures well above freezing. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments for the next 5 days.