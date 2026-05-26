LSP investigating after woman was struck by truck, killed in front of La. 42 home in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a truck in front of her house along La. 42, Louisiana State Police said.

Christa Prestridge walked into the roadway in front of her home near Range Line Road in Livingston Parish around 7 p.m. on Monday when a truck traveling east struck her.

Prestridge was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected, troopers said, but routine toxicology samples will be obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation, LSP said.