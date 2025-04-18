Mississippi River water level continues to rise in West Feliciana

ST. FRANCISVILLE —The Mississippi River water is rising, but for West Feliciana, this is a natural occurrence. The high water results from heavy rain and flooding in parts of Kentucky and the Midwest.

According to The Storm Station, in the last five occurrences, the river crested over 50 feet. This year, it is projected to reach 57 and a half feet.

"So we haven't seen high water in a few years, it's not uncommon, it's been three or four years since we have had high water," West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

Spillman noted that a boat dock in the parish is situated at around 15 to 20 feet; currently, the water is set at 36 feet, a foot above stage level, and is expected to rise five feet higher.

"It's not uncommon that the people here are used to it. The difference in this parish and other parishes is that we do not have the protection of levees, so there is a big floodplain here that floods every time the river rises."

The biggest concerns, Spillman said, regarding the rising water are the preparations for nearby residents.

"It's going to impact some of the areas, some of the low-lying areas, some of the businesses and industries that work along the river here," Spillman said.

That rising water did not stop residents from enjoying some time in the water; people were out fishing, boating, and some even jet skiing. The one thing Spillman warns boaters to be more aware of is their surroundings.

"There's a large amount of driftwood that's flowing down the river as we speak. It does this every time the river rises, and that could be treacherous to a boat or someone on a jet ski or someone not familiar with what they're doing."

Spillman said the river should crest in about 10 days.