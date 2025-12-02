48°
Mississippi man arrested after he allegedly tried to buy a 10-month-old from a mother in Louisiana
ANGIE — A Mississippi man was arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 10-month-old girl in Washington Parish, WWL reports.
Washington Parish deputies say that they began investigating the alleged attempted purchase of a baby on Nov. 26. Deputies say that 73-year-old Howell Gene Penton from Picayune, Mississippi, solicited a woman at the Angie Auction House with the intention of buying her 10-month-old.
According to jail records, Penton was booked into the parish jail on Nov. 29 on the charge of the sale of minor children. He was booked on a $200,000 bond.
