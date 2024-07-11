Mississippi grand jury indicts Daniel Callihan after killing of Loranger woman and her daughter

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi grand jury on Thursday lodged murder, kidnapping and sexual battery charges against a Louisiana man accused in the deaths of a Loranger woman and one of her two daughters kidnapped from their home during June.

Daniel Callihan, 36, faces one count of capital murder, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual battery and one count of receiving stolen property. An acquaintance, Victoria Cox, 32, is charged with capital murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.

A Louisiana grand jury has also accused the pair, and federal prosecutors allege he engaged in kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Documents filed in the case say Callihan stabbed Callie Brunett, 35, about 30 times on June 12, and then took her daughters. Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead near Jackson, Mississippi.

A federal agent said Callihan told investigators that he wanted to keep Callie Brunett's other daughter as a sex slave. The girl was recovered and returned to Loranger with her grandparents.