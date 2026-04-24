Mississippi family travels U.S. seeking bone marrow donor match for 11-year-old daughter

BATON ROUGE — An 11-year-old girl from Mississippi is searching for a bone marrow donor after being diagnosed with bone marrow failure.

Cate Hargett needs a bone marrow transplant. She and her family have been traveling across the country to find a match.

This week, Team Cate held multiple swab events in Baton Rouge.

"It's just been really special. It's been fun to see all these people we never even met being willing to step up and help Cate and all the other searching patients," said Jenni, Cate's mom.

People who missed the events can register as donors online and have a swab kit mailed to their house.