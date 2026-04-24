House fire shuts down Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS — A house fire along Hatchell Lane has shut down the road in Denham Springs until crews get it under control.

Denham Springs Police said the carport area of a home caught fire, and firefighters are actively working to put it out.

Hatchell Lane is shut down near Westfield Drive and Meadowbrook Lane. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.