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LSU Board of Supervisors approves increase in basketball ticket prices

4 hours 58 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 9:01 AM April 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to approve an increase in ticket prices for both men's and women's basketball, as well as considering contracts for LSU Athletics staff members, during its Thursday meeting. 

WBRZ previously reported that the proposed increases would see the most expensive season ticket for men's basketball go from $450 to $500, and the least expensive would rise from $100 to $125. Season tickets in some sections of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center would actually drop by $50.

Women's tickets would see a jump from $250 to $300 for season tickets on the most expensive end of the scale, with the least expensive increasing from $75 to $100. 

An LSU spokesperson said the per-game price increases range from $1 to $22 for men's basketball, and $1 to $6 for women's.

The board also voted on a new employment deal for Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, as well as contracts for football general manager Billy Glasscock, men's basketball head coach Will Wade, assistant coaches Johnny Jones and Rick Stansbury and other newly hired athletic staff.

WATCH THE MEETING HERE: 

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