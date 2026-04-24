Teen killed in Mall of Louisiana shooting taught at dance studio and was editor of student newspaper

BATON ROUGE — Martha Odom, a 17-year-old senior from Ascension Episcopal School, died after being shot in the chest in a Thursday afternoon shooting at the Mall of Louisiana that left five people hospitalized.

The teen was at the mall celebrating her upcoming high school graduation. Two other Ascension Episcopal students were also injured in the shooting.

Odom was captain of the girls' soccer team, editor of the student newspaper and a dancer at The Ballet Studio, where she helped teach children how to dance.

She planned to spend her summer at Ballet Austin's Summer Intensive program following an audition during Mardi Gras break.

Odom, who debuted as a Debutante this past season, shared strong feelings about the current state of journalism in her writing.

"It takes grit to unearth the information in an article," Odom wrote. "It takes bravery to be that bridge between the people and their government. A lock of that grit leads to an epidemic of self-censorship, where writers hesitate to publish critical works for fear of penalties."

Ascension Episcopal School released a statement on Friday morning that read, "Her classmates, Ascension faculty, and our Blue Gator families remember Martha as a joyful presence whose kindness and infectious enthusiasm brought light to all who knew her."

On Friday, Attorney General Liz Murrill shared that she and the Odom family have been friends for decades. "There are no words for the devastating loss of innocent life," Murrill wrote on social media. "I’m praying for her, her family and friends, and the entire Lafayette community during this heartbreaking time. Those responsible for this senseless violence must face the full force of the law."

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Mall of Louisiana on Monday at 6 p.m. in honor of Odom and the other victims of Thursday's shooting.