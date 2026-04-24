Lafayette high school IDs 17-year-old senior killed in Mall of Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE — A 17-year-old from a Lafayette high school died after she was shot in the chest in a Thursday afternoon shooting at the Mall of Louisiana that also left five people hospitalized.

The teenage victim was identified by Ascension Episcopal School as Martha Odom. Two other Ascension Episcopal students were injured in the shooting.

"We continue to lift in prayer the two students who are healing, as well as the two additional students who were present," the school said in a statement Friday morning. "Her classmates, Ascension faculty, and our Blue Gator families remember Martha as a joyful presence whose kindness and infectious enthusiasm brought light to all who knew her."

The shooting broke out after two groups of people got into an argument at the Mall food court around 1:22 p.m.

"It does not appear to be a random act of violence," Police Chief T.J. Morse said at a news conference outside the mall's main entrance in the aftermath of the shooting.

Bystanders, including Odom and the other Ascension Episcopal students, were among those hit.

Morse said five people were taken to a hospital, where one person died, and another was in surgery. Three people were being treated for minor injuries. A sixth victim was taken to a separate hospital, also with minor injuries.

Nearly three hours after the shooting happened, Morse announced five people had been taken into custody.

Morse and other authorities are expected to share more information about the suspects at a Friday news conference. Stay tuned to WBRZ for more details as this story develops.