17-year-old arrested in Mall of Louisiana shooting; Landry blames violence on parents, judges

BATON ROUGE — Police on Friday arrested a teenager and are looking for another suspect in a fatal mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, while Gov. Jeff Landry blamed the violence on “failures” at home and judges who follow “hug-a-thug” policies.

Markel Lee, 17, surrendered Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said at a news conference.

Lee faces one count of first-degree murder for Thursday’s killing of Martha Odom, an Ascension Episcopal School student celebrating “Senior Skip Day,” a common student-declared holiday near the end of the academic year.

Odom died from a gunshot wound to the chest, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark said.

He also will be charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder for the other people who were shot. They include two of Odom’s classmates.

Another victim, Donnie Guillory, 43, remains in critical condition at a hospital, Morse said.

Baton Rouge Police asked the public for help identifying another suspect caught on camera.

Police detained five others on Thursday but released them, Morse said. He said they remain “persons of interest” and could ultimately face charges.

Authorities said two groups agreed to meet up at the mall amid a social media beef between them. They found each other at the food court, and shots were fired soon after.

Video from the scene showed the mall’s floor stained with blood while uninjured bystanders tended to those wounded.

Landry blamed Thursday’s violence on the suspects’ parents: “The beginning of this failure was at home."

"The arrest of that young man is their parents' failure first," Landry said. He said that anyone who took part in Thursday's mayhem deserved to serve life terms. "We got 18,000 acres at Angola. If it's up to me, I'd send them all there for the rest of their lives."

Landry also blamed the judicial process, specifically local, state and federal judges he believes are too merciful in sentencing.

"People say we cannot arrest our way out of this problem, and they are right. We can sentence our way out of this problem," the governor said.

Lee has an “extensive criminal history,” Morse said, and Landry showed obvious frustration.

"You see these folks working day and night, arresting the same people," Landry said. "Y'all see the juvenile violence that goes on again and again. And yet over the last five years before I became governor, or eight years while I was attorney general, I watched nothing but hug-a-thug policies in this state. A watering down of our criminal justice system."

The mall was closed after the shootings and remained closed Friday.

Watch Friday's full press conference here: