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Another victim in Louisiana Mall shooting identified
BATON ROUGE — Another victim in the Louisiana Mall shooting that occurred on Thursday has been identified.
On Friday, the Baton Rouge Soccer Club shared that one of its Unified Soccer program players, Donnie Guillory, was among those injured in Thursday's shooting. According to the club, Guillory is currently in critical condition and plans to have his second surgery on Friday.
The Unified Soccer program is dedicated to athletes with special needs.
"...Donnie has been a beloved part of our community since the very beginning," the Baton Rouge Soccer Club posted on social media. "His presence, energy, and spirit have made a lasting impact on everyone who has had the opportunity to attend a session."
Martha Odom, a 17-year-old senior from Ascension Episcopal School, died after being shot in the chest during Thursday's shooting.
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