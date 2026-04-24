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BRFD crews respond to Desoto Drive fire; investigators say they do not suspect foul play

2 hours 30 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 9:21 AM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a fire in a neighborhood off Thomas Road on Friday morning. 

The Desoto Drive house fire broke out around 7:12 a.m., with fire crews arriving around seven minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the home. 

Firefighters found that the fire had burned through a section of the home's roof on its left side before bringing it under control by 7:27 a.m.

Around half of the home was damaged in the fire, with the rest of it affected by smoke and water damage. 

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BRPD investigators are investigating the fire, but say foul play is not suspected. 

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