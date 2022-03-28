77°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing woman with dementia last seen near Baton Rouge hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a missing woman with dementia who was last seen on Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Debra Miletello, 59, was last seen in the area of Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus. Police said they have not yet ruled out foul play in her disappearance.
Miletello is said to be around 5'6" and weigh roughly 160 pounds. She currently has black hair and a scar across her forehead.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly; person of interest...
-
Committee meeting Monday to discuss potential locations for new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Louisiana House passes a bill inspired by a resident with autism
-
Local family-owned business uses state competition award to accomplish big goals
-
Another effort underway to establish new juvenile detention center
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....