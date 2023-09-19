Latest Weather Blog
Missing man's body found in Bayou Lafourche; deputies say he was shot multiple times
THIBODAUX - A man was found dead in a bayou days after he was seen disappearing into a car with an unidentified woman.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies first started looking into 34-year-old Troymicheal Johnlouis's disappearance after he was reported missing Sunday morning. Johnlouis was reportedly seen getting into a car with the unknown woman sometime Saturday night and was not seen again.
Monday night, deputies in Assumption Parish found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds in Bayou Lafourche, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux. On Tuesday, investigators identified the remains.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are both investigating Johnlouis's death.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact law enforcement at 1-800-743-7433.
