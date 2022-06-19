80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

1 hour 26 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, June 19 2022 Jun 19, 2022 June 19, 2022 10:25 PM June 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EUNICE - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. 

Trending News

According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days