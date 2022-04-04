Missing Livingston Parish man found safe

UPDATE: The sheriff's office announced Sunday night that Jordan Hills was found safe.

-----

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing Livingston Parish man with a known medical condition.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to locate Jordan D. Hills, 28, who went missing on Feb. 27.

Detectives say Hills was last seen walking near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Hills is 5'8" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red Nike hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

He has a tattoo of the word "SUCCESS" above his left eyebrow, according to deputies.

Hills's mother told deputies that an existing medical issue is a safety concern at this time.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan D. Hills should call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.