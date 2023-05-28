68°
Missing Central teen found in good health

Saturday, January 16 2016
CENTRAL - Sheriff’s deputies in East Baton Rouge Parish say a missing 13-year-old boy from Central was found in good health at a friend's house just after noon on Saturday morning

EBRSO reported that Ethan Cockerham was last seen on Friday at 3:25 p.m. at his home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Central City, Louisiana. He got off of the bus, went and dropped off his things off before leaving the residence. Deputies said they received the call about the missing teen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, and they spent Saturday morning looking for him before he was tracked down at a friend's house.

More details are expected from deputies.

