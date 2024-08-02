Missing 8-year-old twins found in St. Tammany Parish, mother arrested as fugitive

NEW ORLEANS— The search for twin 8-year-old girls who were reported missing by Louisiana State Police has come to an end after they were found safe in St. Tammany Parish and their mother was arrested as a fugitive on Friday.

Troopers said Alessandra Leonor Bruno and her sister Sofia were last seen at the Rock-N-Sake Sushi Bar off Fulton Street in New Orleans. Their non-custodial biological mother, 36-year-old Alejandra Gutierrez, was suspected of taking them on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. and was arrested as a fugitive from the New Orleans Police Department.

She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility where she will await transport to Orleans Parish Prison for warrants issued by the New Orleans Police Department, St. Tammany Parish deputies said.

Troopers said Gutierrez had abducted Bruno before. Bruno suffers from a medical condition and needs medication, which the mother does not have, troopers said.