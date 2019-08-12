94°
Missing 3-year-old found safe after search in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies located a toddler after disappeared from his home Monday afternoon.
The child was first reported missing around 3 o'clock. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that it was searching multiple neighborhoods near the Dow plant in Plaquemine.
The child was found safe at a neighbor's within about an hour's time.
