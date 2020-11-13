Missing 19-year-old found dead, man allegedly shot at him nearly 2 weeks ago

BATON ROUGE - A man who's been reported missing for more than a week was found dead Friday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Coby Beauchamp had last been seen Nov. 1 in the Shenandoah area.

Beauchamp was found dead Friday in the backyard of someone's home on Harper's Ferry Avenue, wedged between a fence and a small shed.

The sheriff's office said a resident, identified as 18-year-old Dayne Amman, had fired a rifle at Beauchamp about two weeks ago after he spotted him on his property along Cold Harbor Avenue, alleging Beauchamp "had a history of doing bad things." Deputies searched the area at the time and found no sign of Beauchamp nor any indication that he had been shot.

Amman was arrested then on a charge of attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon after investigators determined the attack was unprovoked.

A tip from a witness who saw Beauchamp running between houses led deputies to discover his body about a block away from where the gunfire was reported.

It's unclear at this time if he was shot. His cause of death will be determined by the coroner at a later date.