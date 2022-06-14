94°
Missing 16-year-old found safe

3 hours 48 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police found a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday at a Goodwood Library. 

Aria Washington was found in the Baton Rouge area unharmed and reunited with family, BRPD said.

