Missing 15-year-old ran away from Lafourche Parish home with puppy

Photo: Kyler Bonvillain and his dog

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 15 year old who ran away from his home with his dog Monday morning.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Kyler Bonvillain left his home on Palmisano Drive in Bayou Blue around 9 a.m. Deputies said he was last seen headed towards the woods near the area.

Bonvillain is described as 5'0” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt and camouflage pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.