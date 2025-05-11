Missing 14-year-old from Baldwin found safe

71°
2 hours 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, May 11 2025 May 11, 2025 May 11, 2025 4:20 PM May 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

UPDATE: The missing 14-year-old has been found safe as of 2:59 p.m. Sunday.

BALDWIN - The Baldwin Police Department is seeking assistance in looking for a missing 14-year-old.

