Millions in state tax refunds moving to Unclaimed Property if taxpayers don't claim them

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents have until September 6 to claim their portion of the millions of dollars in unclaimed tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent out letters to over 18,000 state residents advising them to claim their tax refunds before they become inaccessible to the taxpayers.

LDR is reporting there are just over $15 million in unclaimed tax refunds.

Taxpayers can claim their refunds by visiting LDR's website here and providing the requested information, or by completing the voucher attached to the letter sent out by the LDR.