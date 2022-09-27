Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold at Geismar gas station

GEISMAR - A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold out of a Geismar gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

Congratulations to RaceTrac #249 on Highway 73 in Geismar! They sold a $1,000,000 winning #Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing! https://t.co/6bmu2UZlXo pic.twitter.com/8BkD3XP1SC — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) September 27, 2022

The identity of the winner in unknown.