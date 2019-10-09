87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Miley Cyrus hospitalized, but planning for quick recovery

2 hours 30 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 October 09, 2019 11:38 AM October 09, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Twitter

Miley Cyrus may be stuck in the hospital, but she's still planning to attend Gorillapalooza, an event that's sponsored and hosted by New Orleans native, Ellen DeGeneres.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer took to Instagram to reveal that she'd been hospitalized for tonsillitis.

Cyrus hopes for a quick recovery so she can support the event, which centers around raising money for global conservation efforts.

Gorillapalooza will be held in Los Angeles on October 12. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days