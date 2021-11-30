Mike Pence calls upon Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights

Former Vice-President Mike Pence is requesting that the Supreme Court overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalized abortion.

BBC News reports that Pence will speak out on the matter of abortion during a Tuesday afternoon speech and refer to the landmark ruling as, "a misguided decision" that harmed millions of unborn babies.

The Hill reportedly obtained the prepared remarks that the former Vice President is expected to make, and the news outlet cited a portion of Pence's speech as follows: "We are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v Wade and restore the sanctity of human life to the center of American law."

If Pence's request is granted and Roe v Wade is overturned, millions of women will lose access to abortions.

His speech will occur one day before the Supreme Court's consideration of a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

The prohibition includes abortions on pregnancies that are the result of rape and incest.

So far, the law has been enforced due to a legal challenge from the state's only abortion provider.

Pence says he believes elected, state-level officials should be able to write abortion laws for their own jurisdictions.

This means that a nationwide ban on abortions is not on the table, but states may be given control over their own abortion laws.

In any case, a decision from the court is expected in the summer of 2022.