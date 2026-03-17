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Middendorf's comes to Baton Rouge with pop-up location

1 hour 25 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 9:34 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Middendorf's has been around for over 90 years, but is now serving its famous seafood in Baton Rouge for the first time.

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A pop-up of the establishment is happening in the kitchen at the Passe restaurant on St. Ferdinand Street. It served a limited menu, which includes the restaurant's signature thin-fried catfish.

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