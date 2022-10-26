Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item threatening parish attorney's job

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is meeting Wednesday to attempt to untangle the stormwater fee debacle amid numerous reports from WBRZ showing government misinformation campaigns in an attempt to levy a fee on property.

The council unanimously voted to delete the Mayor's proposal for the Stormwater Utility Fee after more than an hour and a half of discussion.

The fee was, at first, sold as a way to pay for storm water improvements - an effort to stop flooding. It later became clear, the fee was likely tied to an environmental requirement, though no one was able to decipher the true intent.

Last week, Congressman Garret Graves spoke with employees of the EPA and said there was no such requirement or deadline handed down from the federal level.

EPA: “No deadline in place required by EPA that would force the new tax to be imposed by the parish by the end of the month” (2/2) — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) October 18, 2022

In a hearing Wednesday, while the council was questioning both the mayor and City-Parish Attorney Andy Dotson about miscommunication, the mayor told the council the issue was a great example of why she needed her own executive council.

Dotson is appointed by the council but works for both council members, the parish and the mayor.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said it's standard practice that a mayor has an executive council separate from legal representatives of the council and parish government.

The council briefly discussed taking steps to fire Dotson, but the motion was rejected.

According to a letter sent to the Metro Council by Congressman Garret Graves, East Baton Rouge Parish has $1 billion in federal funding in flood prevention.

Sent this letter to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council before their meeting today.



We have secured over $1 billion in ongoing flood protection investments to benefit our region.



These are the solutions. pic.twitter.com/ZXBFH5wWRn — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) October 26, 2022

