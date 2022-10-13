Metro Council introduces Stormwater Utility Fee; scheduling six public hearings before vote

BATON ROUGE - Flooding is a main concern for residents of Baton Rouge and the Mayor's office says they have the solution—by introducing a Stormwater Utility Fee.

To Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill, the reason for the fee is simple.

"To help us raise the funds we need to help us operate our stormwater system," Hill said.

Wednesday night, the proposal was finally introduced to the Metro Council. Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet says the main concern is making sure the public is aware of what the fee entails before the council votes.

"It's imperative to me that residents get the information on whether or not is something they would want to endorse," Gaudet said.

But there has already been some pushback to this idea.

The biggest concern is how much everyone is going to have to pay. It's something that councilmember Dwight Hudson has heard from people.

"The vast majority of feedback I am getting from constituents right now is negative," Hudson said.

Hudson says what is raising concern is this fee will not be voted on by the public.

"When you put a fee on people's property tax without a vote, that raises red flags for people and it's something the council will look at," Hudson said.

Before a vote is held there will be six meetings for the council to hear from the public. Gaudet says he is hoping to hear more feedback before making a decision.

"Whether or not residence will endorse this fee to get a flood mitigation measure, that's too be determined," Gaudet said.

To see how much this fee will cost you, click here.