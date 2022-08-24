83°
Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council approves ban on public camping, criminalizing homelessness
BATON ROUGE - After more than an hour of discussion regarding an ordinance banning public camping, the Metro Council voted to approve the agenda item Wednesday.
According to the ordinance, anyone camping in a public area for more than 12 hours can be arrested, given a $200 fine, jailed for 15 days or both.
The ordinance was introduced to the Metro Council on June 8 and was met with opposition from residents who said homeless people already have financial hardships and should not be hit with the harsh penalties.
Other groups at the meeting Wednesday argued homeless people are contributing to litter in the communities and the ban would beautify the city.
The vote Wednesday night was 7-5.
Trending News
The ordinance goes into effect Sept. 23.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Andrew: 30 years later - watch the WBRZ special Thursday night
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting in neighborhood off Plank Road
-
Central unanimously approves $500,000 partnership with East Baton Rouge to clean Comite...
-
Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton...
-
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning