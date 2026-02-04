48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Merrydale Elementary School debuts book vending machine

2 hours 25 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, February 04 2026 Feb 4, 2026 February 04, 2026 5:44 PM February 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Merrydale Elementary School debuted its new book vending machine on Wednesday.

Students can earn coins for the machine by meeting academic and behavioral goals in the classroom. The alumni chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority will provide the books. School officials hope the new machine will inspire kids to have a love for reading. 

"This is an amazing opportunity for our kids and for us; it helps all of us, and it gives our students access. And I think for us, that's the most important thing our students need access to good books, good materials," Principal Casey Wells said.

Trending News

The machine holds more than 200 books. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days