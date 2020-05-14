Latest Weather Blog
Men allegedly hid drugs on deputy's vehicle to smuggle them into Ascension jail
GONZALES - Four people were arrested after deputies found men hiding drugs on a sheriff's office vehicle in an effort to sneak them into the Ascension Parish Jail.
The sheriff's office believes the scheme was partially orchestrated by 40-year-old Samuel Cutrer, a trustee at the jail.
Investigators learned a man identified as 35-year-old Brandon Gonzales of St. Amant had placed drugs on a unit driven by a deputy assigned to the jail. The drugs would then be collected by an inmate inside the jail.
On Wednesday, deputies caught Gonzales and another man, identified as 64-year-old Edmond Harris, trying to place the drugs on the APSO vehicle and took them into custody.
The next morning, detectives caught another inmate, 40-year-old Samuel Cappel, trying to retrieve the drugs off the vehicle. Both Cappel and Cutrer were arrested Thursday morning.
Deputies later executed a search warrant of Gonzales' home and found marijuana and other drugs, as well as paraphernalia.
Charges for all four men can be found below.
-Gonzales was arrested and charged with distribution of schedule III CDS, two counts of criminal conspiracy to introduce CDS in a penal facility, simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a legend drug, and criminal conspiracy to distribute schedule III CDS.
-Harris was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of schedule III CDS, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, criminal trespass, simple burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
-Cutrer, was charged with two counts Criminal Conspiracy to Distribution of Schedule III CDS, two counts Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce CDS into a Penal Institution, Criminal Conspiracy to Simple Burglary of a Vehicle, and Criminal Conspiracy to Criminal Trespass.
-Samuel Cappel, of Hammond, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Distribution of Schedule III CDS and Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce CDS into a Penal Institution.
