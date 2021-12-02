Latest Weather Blog
Meghan Markle wins latest court battle with UK newspaper publisher
The publisher of the Mail on Sunday, a British conservative newspaper, on Thursday lost a legal battle against Meghan Markle.
The publisher appealed to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached Markle's privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father back in August 2018.
According to CNN, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) disagreed with the High Court's ruling that the Duchess of Sussex had a reasonable expectation of privacy.
After the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's decision, Markle issued a statement regarding the judgement.
Her statement expressed her hope that the UK newspaper industry would eventually change its policies in areas that relate to privacy and personal rights.
Markle said, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."
Her statement continued, "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."
