Meeting to discuss transfer of youth detainees to Jetson Youth Correctional Center delayed, again

BAKER - A meeting to hear community input on plans to move youth detainees to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center was rescheduled again after it had already been canceled once due to a lack of communication from the state.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks announced Monday night that the meeting, which was rescheduled once already, had been postponed a second time due to the Office of Juvenile Justice facing a pending federal lawsuit halting the state from temporarily moving the teenagers to Angola.

The meeting was rescheduled to Sept. 19 following the federal trial dates of Sept. 6 and 7.