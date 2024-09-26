Meet the four candidates for the Gonzales mayoral bid

GONZALES - In just six weeks, one of four candidates will be the next mayor of Gonzales.

During the Ascension Chamber of Commerce Gonzales Mayoral Forum Wednesday night, the candidates laid out their plans to move the city forward. The four contenders are Harold Stewart, Kemlyn Bailey Lomas, Timothy Riley and Terance Irvin.

Stewart, a Gonzales city council member for division C, has 15 years of public service to his name. His platform focuses on drainage improvements and public safety.

"I want the country to know that Gonzales is a place that you can be educated, open a business and raise a family," Stewart said.

Lomas has 20 years of experience in public service at local, parish and state levels working in emergency preparedness and the planning and zoning board. She took a strong stance on economic development, saying she would market Gonzales as a "mecca" between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, rather than as the "Jambalaya capital."

"We're an enormous melting pot, let's face it. At this point, Gonzales has everything you want, all you have to do is come here," Lomas said.

Riley, who currently serves as a city council member for division A, presented a detailed plan regarding economic development particularly along Highway 44. He said as mayor, he would focus on attracting commercial investments to create better paying jobs.

Irvin, who served as the first black mayor pro-tem in Gonzales, also served 16 years on the city council and was commissioner for the planning and zoning board.

"To prioritize, it would probably begin with public safety. I would work very closely with the city police department," Irvin said.

To watch the full mayoral forum, click here.