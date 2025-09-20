Medic details injuries after getting hurt in Walker crash between ambulance, 18-wheeler

WALKER - A medic injured in a crash between an 18-wheeler and an ambulance on I-12 detailed her injuries.

Lisa Marie was one of five people injured after a crash involving an Acadian ambulance Wednesday morning. They were responding to a man experiencing chest pains on the side of the road.

Marie said that three people were in the back of the ambulance and needed to be cut out of the back of it by fire officials who were already on scene.

She ultimately suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and, alongside being "beat up head to toe," has a chest tube.

On Saturday morning, Marie shared that she is "back to square one for the next 48 hours" after her body reacted negatively after doctors water sealed her chest tube, and she will be reevaluated on Monday.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out, calling, texting, visiting me," Marie said. "It has been an overwhelming amazing out pouring of love. I never really knew the impact I had on people."

A GoFundMe has been organized to help with Marie's recovery. Anyone interested can see it here.