McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football program after bench-clearing brawl early in the season

3 hours 59 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - For the past several years, there just hasn't been a lot of fight in the McKinley football program — but that all changed on homecoming night.

A second half brawl during the game against Northside looked like it ended their season before it even got to the halfway point, but the Panthers took that moment as a pivot point to reset their season.

Ever since that night, the Panthers have been on a roll, winning five games in a row and having their first winning season since 2010 — something that was hard to imagine just a few months ago.

