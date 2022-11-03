McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football program after bench-clearing brawl early in the season

BATON ROUGE - For the past several years, there just hasn't been a lot of fight in the McKinley football program — but that all changed on homecoming night.

A second half brawl during the game against Northside looked like it ended their season before it even got to the halfway point, but the Panthers took that moment as a pivot point to reset their season.

Ever since that night, the Panthers have been on a roll, winning five games in a row and having their first winning season since 2010 — something that was hard to imagine just a few months ago.