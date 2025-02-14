57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

McKinley High School briefly placed on lockdown for potential threat; BB gun found in student's trunk

1 hour 19 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2025 Feb 14, 2025 February 14, 2025 12:10 PM February 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — McKinley High School's campus was briefly locked down while a possible threat was investigated Friday morning.

School resource officers searched the campus and found a BB gun in a student's vehicle's trunk.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus, and any student who violates this policy will be disciplined in accordance with our Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook," an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools spokesperson said.

Trending News

All students and staff are safe and the school will resume normal operations after the investigation wraps up.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days