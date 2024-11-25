Mayoral runoffs, constitutional changes, more are on the ballot for the Dec. 7 election

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the Dec. 7 election is underway and it's important to know what is on the ballot across the capital area.

Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish will be voting between incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and newcomer Sid Edwards as the city-parish's mayor-president after the race went into a runoff following the Nov. 5 general election. A mayoral forum for the candidates is being held Monday at Baton Rouge Press Club at noon at Drusilla Place Catering.

Other mayoral races like Gonzales, Plaquemine, Rosedale and Amite also went into runoffs after the general election.

St. George residents will also vote on whether to approve transferring the new city's share of a 2% sales tax. Tax renewals are being voted on in other parishes, including West Baton Rouge and Livingston.

Statewide, four constitutional amendments are being voted on.

The first amendment would decide whether the state supreme court can sanction a judge after a judiciary commission investigation.

Another amendment would decide whether or not the legislature needs to wait 48 hours before meeting to to review amendments related to a money appropriation bill. A separate change to the constitution that would allow the legislature to extend a regular session if needed to pass a money appropriations bill is also on the ballot.

Finally, an amendment to eliminate mandatory tax sales for nonpayment of property taxes and requiring the legislature to provide for such procedures by law is also up for vote. This amendment would also limit the amount of penalty and interest on delinquent property taxes and allow for the postponement of property tax payments under certain circumstances.

Across the capital region, other propositions and local offices are on the ballot. Below is a list of offices on the ballot; click here for a list of propositions by parish.

Ascension Parish:

Mayor of Gonzales

Police Chief of Gonzales

Donaldsonville Councilmember (District 3)

Gonzales Councilmember (Division A)

Gonzales Councilmember (Division C)

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Mayor-President

Metro Councilmember (District 1)

Metro Councilmember (District 2)

Iberville Parish:

Plaquemine Mayor

Rosedale Mayor

Plaquemine Selectman (District 1)

Plaquemine Selectman (District 2)

Tangipahoa Parish:

Amite Mayor

Amite Councilmember (District 2)

Click here for more information on polling sites and ballot measures.

The early voting period runs through Saturday — excluding Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. Early voting polling locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.