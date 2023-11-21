Mayor Pro Tempore hosts 7th annual turkey giveaway Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday morning, Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole is putting on his 7th annual turkey giveaway for 500 members of the Baton Rouge community.

"I'm pumped up, I'm excited, I'm ready to go," Cole said Tuesday morning. "It's Thanksgiving, it's the time of the year to be grateful, to be thankful, to be hopeful, to be prayerful. And here I am today working with a whole host of folks from the community making sure that we do our part to provide meals for families this year during this holiday season."

That's not the only thing being given out—people who go will also receive a bag filled with food for the Thanksgiving table. Plus, there will be cooking demonstrations by Pennington Biomedical Center.

"They will help families understand how to prepare healthy meals," Cole said. "We want to promote healthy meals, healthy living."

It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Turkeys will be distributed at noon at the MLK Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Road. They will continue to give out turkeys until they run out.