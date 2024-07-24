Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole in the running for EBR Superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole has added his name for consideration to lead the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Cole currently serves on the Metro Council, but said he will resign if chosen. He said that he did not apply in June because his friend — and interim superintendent — Adam Smith was up for the job. Cole says he supported Smith and now Smith will support him.

"I'm going to apply for this job because it's the right time at the right place," Cole said.

Due to an unsuccessful search and a ticking clock, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board must select a superintendent at their Wednesday meeting to be in compliance with the law. A school system must have a superintendent and Adam Smith's interim contract expired Tuesday.

Wednesday's school board meeting begins at 4 p.m. Members will interview all candidates — including former Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse — before making a decision.