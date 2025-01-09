Mayor-President Sid Edwards names 30 business, political, community figures to join transition team

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Mayor-President-Elect Sid Edwards on Thursday announced a list of 30 local business leaders, politicians and former colleagues of Edwards during his time as a football coach at Istrouma High School that are joining his transition team as he continues to settle into the mayoral office after taking power last week.

The Win EBR Transition Team will make recommendations on policy and staffing improvements for the city-parish government with a focus on improving city blight, government efficiency, healthcare, economic development and workforce, K-12 education, infrastructure, North Baton Rouge community relations, among other issues, a spokesperson said.

The new additions to the transition team include:

Dianne Andrews: A business leader and host of “In Black & White,” an issues and arts-oriented talk show.

Drake Broussard: Maintenance manager at La Spec.

Randy Anglin: Operations at ThouArt, a division of ExxonMobil.

Taylor Bennett: Founder and CEO of MESH, a web-design and creative agency.

Chris Carrier: Head track and field coach at Zachary High School.

Cary “Bubba” Cashio: Retired facilities manager for the City of Baton Rouge.

Debbie Daughtery: Founder of Central City Autism Awareness.

Leslie Davis: A consultant and researcher, and she works part-time as the statewide association coordinator for the Louisiana Heat Pump Association.

Johnnie Domino: Actor/entertainer with Johnnie Domino Productions.

Gary Duhe: An administrator at Mentorship Academy and the former director of the LHSCA at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Brennan Easley: The owner and president of Trade Construction Company.

Wade Evans: The mayor of the City of Central.

Dr. Stewart Gordon: The Chief of Pediatrics for LSUSHC at the Earl K. Long Medical Center.

Christy Haik: Co-founder of LA Citizens for Election Integrity, founder of LA Conservatives and Blue-Star mom.

Ken Hilton: Inside linebacker coach for Zachary High School.

Brandon Ivey: The owner of Ivey Construction, LLC, who ran unsuccessfully for the Louisiana House of Representatives seat in District 65.

Kevin Kelly: Co-founder and president of Mezzo Technologies, a stainless-steel micro tube fabricator.

Effie Kousalas: A local business consultant.

Carter Powell Lewis: President of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and former social studies teacher.

Denise Marcelle: Louisiana State Representative for House District 61, which includes parts of North Baton Rouge.

Anthony Marino: Former Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Director.

Patrick Martin: Vice president of the East Baton Rouge School Board and assistant vice president for real estate, public partnerships and compliance at LSU.

Jazzika Matthews: Director of programs and operations for the Office of the Mayor-President.

Mike Montgomery: Senior executive general adjuster at Sedgwick, Inc.

Casey Phillips: Executive director of The BR Walls Project.

Jonathan Pixley: Founder and president of TLW (Train, Lead, Win) Coaching.

Champagne Roundtree: Head of a property management firm and former mayoral candidate.

Jimmy Roy: Retired firefighter.

Rene Smith: Behavior specialist at GE Academies

Johnny Wallace: Former supervisor for the parish’s public works department.

This wave of transition team additions comes after a series of administrative appointments for Edwards' staff, including former Central Police officer Lon Vicknair as his chief of staff.