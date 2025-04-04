Mayor-President Sid Edwards joins city-parish employees in cleanup day ahead of Love the Boot

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's annual Love the Boot Week kicked off in Baton Rouge on Friday with a City-Parish Employees Cleanup Day.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards was joined by employees from East Baton Rouge Parish's various departments across the parish.

Baton Rouge Police were among the groups that participated in the event to "keep our city clean and beautiful."

Love the Boot Week doesn't officially start until Saturday and runs through Sunday, April 13.